Tweed bowlers onto the final

Kurt Brown (pictured) along with Wayne Turley are through to the final of the Champion of Club Champions final. Trevor Veale

BOWLS: Kurt Brown and Wayne Turley are through to another men's District Champion of Club Champions final, this time in the pairs.

The Tweed Heads duo defeated Broadbeach's Ryan Burnett and Chris Lanham in the quarter before accounting for Burleigh's Mick Myers and Drew Kendal in the semi.

Helensvale's Andrew Howie and Nathan Rice have also reached the final after defeating Paradise Point's Wilson Alexander and Darryl Stumbles in the quarter, then Dean McWhinney and Eric Farnsworth from Beenleigh in the semi.

The date of the final is yet to be determined but will most likely be the same day as the fours also featuring Brown and Turley.

Men's Champion of Club Champion Singles commences this Sunday at Musgrave Hill.