24°
News

Tweed boy hooks Moby Dick

Liana Turner | 16th Aug 2017 5:00 PM
MONSTER CATCH: Young angler Nicholas Brasen shows how big the humpback whale he hooked off the Tweed Coast. INSET: The whale emerged close to their boat after becoming hooked.
MONSTER CATCH: Young angler Nicholas Brasen shows how big the humpback whale he hooked off the Tweed Coast. INSET: The whale emerged close to their boat after becoming hooked. SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THIS really is the tale of the one that got away.

When keen angler, 11-year-old Nicholas Brasen, went out on his regular fishing trip with his father and friends over the weekend, he had hoped to land a decent catch.

But he could never have imagined he'd wind up hooking a humpback whale.

The Tweed Heads South boy said he was shocked to find the big bite at the end of his line was not a huge fish, but rather a whale whose head was the size of his boat.

He had hooked the whale while anchored off the coast of Kingscliff about 7am on Saturday.

He and mate Tyler Bryant, 10, were shocked as they were forced to keep an eye out in case the nose of the boat went under from the force of the huge mammal, as an even larger beast swam nearby.

"I was just petrified,” Nicholas said.

"I was really surprised. It was huge... and it was only a baby.”

Tyler said while the encounter was startling, it wasn't enough to stop the lads heading back out to sea the next morning.

Nicholas' father Glenn Brasen - whose video footage of the catch has gone viral on social media - said he had been inundated with media attention since posting the scene.

"I didn't realise the magnitude of social media,” he said.

Mr Brasen said while in previous years he'd enjoyed a host of whale encounters, his regular fishing outings with Nicholas had never been quite like this one, with the attention stirring up plenty of excitement for the boys.

When their two fishing lines went off simultaneously, Mr Brasen had suspicions it was a whale before the humpback emerged above the water.

"I had a fair inkling that it was a whale because of the pace, and because two of the lines went off at the same time,” Mr Brasen said.

Mr Brasen said while they'd seen large numbers of humpbacks as their annual migration continues, this would be one experience they wouldn't forget.

"It was amazing,” Mr Brasen said.

"I think they're curious... and (encounters) seem to be happening on a more regular basis.”

They didn't return home empty-handed from the trip; Mr Brasen said they nabbed some great snapper along with a 15kg jewfish.

Nicholas will compete in this weekend's Tim the Bream Fishing Classic at Yamba, where he last year claimed first prize for the "most random” catch.

He said he'd love to have another close encounter like that with the whale.

"I'd never seen a whale that close before and I hope to see one again, and get it on film again,” he said.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  fishing humpback whale mammal nicholas brasen snagged tweed heads south

Dance sparks lasting love for Banora Point couple

Dance sparks lasting love for Banora Point couple

Banora Point couple says family key in happy 60-year marriage

More than 130 tradies, staff hit by collapse of builder

Paul Travis Callender and Amber Patrice Callender

Queensland One Homes' building licence suspended by watchdog

Tweed fire crews tackle yet another Mwy blaze

Firefighters have been called to a large number of blazes near the highway in Tweed Heads South in recent weeks.

Tweed firefighters urge residents to be vigilant after Mwy blaze

Chris Hurley appeals conviction over high speed chase

Chris Hurley at his trial at Southport Magistrates Court last month. Picture: Regi Varghese/AAP

Pursuit saw shots fired at getaway car

Local Partners

Leave empathy at the door

Night of Abilities brings full suite of performers to the stage

Market takes you back to the future

Peita Gardiman is excited about her new vintage market opening on Saturday.

New Makers and Finders Market kicks off on Saturday

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

OPINION: Bachelor really crossed the line

Leah’s abrupt Bachelor exit is slut-shaming at its worst.

Marvel stars tease superhero epic

The four year wait for Marvel's The Defenders is over.

The Defenders stars on their long-awaited superhero team-up.

The two stars who intimidated Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was intimidated by two other Hollywood stars.

Thor star says he was ‘weirdly shaken’ when he met two other actors.

Sam Newman: How a Playboy magazine changed everything

The new crew of The Footy Show.Source:Supplied

How a Playboy magazine changed everything.

Leah slams Matty: ‘I was incredibly disappointed’

Leah says she was ‘incredible disappointed’ with Matty J.

BACHELOR evictee's controversial chat with Kyle and Jackie O.

John Eales finds peace with the haka

Inia Maxwell and John Eales in a scene from the documentary John Eales Reveals: The Haka.

Rugby legend is on a quest to learn about a sacred Maori tradition/

The Bachelor recap: Secret pasts publicly exposed

Matty J is left speechless on The Bachelor.

TWO Bachelor contestants’ secret adult pasts have been exposed.

Refurbished ground floor two bedroom Greenbank apartment

6/9 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 11:00 - 11:30AM Recently revamped with fresh flooring, a new kitchen keeping the retro feel Enjoy the spacious...

Great Family Home with Space, Views and Dual Living Potential (STCA)

60 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 $530,000 ...

This great family home has been designed to capture amazing valley and Broadwater views from all three spacious levels. Resting on an elevated block, it boasts...

Great Development Block in a Prime Coolangatta Location

134 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 6 2 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 12:00 - 12:30PM Occupying a sought after beachside location, this property is being offered to the market for the...

First Home Buyer Alert!

157 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $390,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 1:00 - 1:30PM This home is well maintained and on a large level block with driveway access to the rear yard. There...

Spacious and Private Three Bedroom Duplex with Hinterland Views

2/11 Coolabah Court, Banora Point 2486

House 3 2 1 $435,000

OPEN HOME THIS SATURDAY 19 AUGUST 2017 AT 10:00 - 10:30AM Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac amongst natural leafy surrounds, enjoying picturesque hinterland...

Restored Home on Coolangatta Hill with Stunning Ocean and Skyline Views

83 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 2 1 $895,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 11:00 - 11:30AM Don't miss this opportunity to purchase a prime parcel of land high on Coolangatta hill. A...

ELEVATED CHARACTER HOME WITH STUNNING OCEAN AND BUSHLAND VIEWS

28 Myeerimba Parade, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Buyers Range...

A large North facing timber deck provides you and your family with the perfect spot to entertain while soaking in the lush, green surrounds & stunning ocean &...

Solid Double Storey Home With Dual Living Potential

1 Fraser Drive, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 3 $510,000

This great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a generous 626m2 corner block has something for everyone in the family. Comfortable lounge and living areas, a lovely...

First Time Offered For Sale Since 1930

31 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 5 2 2 Forthcoming...

Offering sweeping uninterrupted views of the ocean, Surfers Paradise skyline and the Hinterland this 79-year-old art deco dual living house needs a new owner...

COLOURFUL TWO BEDROOM UNIT

2/16 Gray Street, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $215,000

This colourful unit features two good sized bedrooms - one with a built-in wardrobe, large bathroom and combined laundry, functional kitchen and spacious open plan...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR