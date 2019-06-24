Tweed braces for thunderstorm, wet weather

COLD and rainy weather is expected to continue in this Tweed this week as the region braces for a potential thunderstorm tonight.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, it is currently 14C in Murwillumbah but feels like 7.9C.

There is a 90 per cent chance of showers later this afternoon with the possibility of a thunderstorm.

The temperature on Tuesday will drop to a low of 9C with a maximum of 20C, while there is a 90 per cent chance of showers and a thunderstorm along the coastal fringe in the afternoon and evening.

In Tweed Heads, it currently feels like 8.5C with a high of 14C, with a 100 per cent chance of showers tonight and possible rainfall between 20-30mm.

Showers and cold weather is expected to continue in Tweed Heads across the coming days as the temperature plummets to 11C overnight and a maximum of 20C in the afternoons.

The cold weather follows on from a few cold mornings recently - at 5.30am Saturday, it felt like 0.9C in Byron Bay.

The chilly weather follows the winter solstice, which marks the shortest day and longest night of the year.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a high pressure system over southeast Australia will shift into the southern Tasman Sea today and continue to move slowly east over the next several days.