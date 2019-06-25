Tweed brewery donates beer, time to old folks home

THE Stone & Wood Brewery team has given a buzz to Kingscliff aged care residents after a visit to Feros Village Wommin Bay.

Young volunteers donated their time and were paired up with seniors who they took to the beach before enjoying lunch, karaoke and "happy hour" back at the village.

During karaoke, residents and volunteers belted out everything from Frank Sinatra to Brittany Spears.

Feros Vilage Wommin Bay positive living manager Lisa Burnie said the visit was so exciting the team had already made plans to return.

"The Stone & Wood team brought a huge injection of energy and good vibes and our residents are still buzzing from it," she said.

"It was just beautiful to see a big wave of youth breath new life into the place.

"Some of the team made such genuine connections that they have planned to come back and see the residents one-on-one.

Stone and Wood's Dane Pitman with FVWB resident Ian Malcom Supplied

"We just can't thank Stone & Wood enough for choosing to give up their time to visit us and encourage all companies to do the same with their local aged-care village."

Stone & Wood spokesperson Jasmin Daly said the volunteer team got "more out of it than they put in".

"We left the Feros Village on Thursday with full hearts. The team got so much out of spending time with the residents and I feel like they did too. We're all inspired to continue doing it," she said.

"We volunteer because this is a part of who we are. Supporting the community and giving back have been intrinsic to who Stone & Wood is from the beginning and enabling our team to get out there and do it is important to us.

"We're conscious of not making these days tokenistic and that's why we want to work with not for profits to build meaningful relationships and for our team to support them in the ways they need it."