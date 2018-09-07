Tweed Business Chamber dishes up kind support

JOIN US: Tweed Chamber of Commerce's Lenny McLennan and Shaun Costello with Lindsfarne principal Stuart Marquardt (right) and student Sam Smith.

TWEED Chamber of Commerce is putting its money where its mouth is to support charity Kids In Need.

The community is invited to join the chamber's monthly breakfast on Tuesday to raise money for Lindsfarne student Sam Smith's charity KIN Day, which focusses on raising funds for the community's most vulnerable.

Chamber member Lenny McLennan said he hoped the community would support KIN Day by attending the auction on Tuesday.

"At one of our breakfasts last year we raised money for the children's hospital and it was quite successful, so this year we thought we'd do something different,” MrMcLennan said.

"We heard about this young Sam Smith and how he's raising money for kids in need. We thought we'd try to support him in raising some money for kids in need in the local area.”

The auction will include a chance to win two nights' accommodation at a beachfront home in Bilinga.

Mr McLennan said people would also get the chance to learn about the property market at the breakfast, with the guest speaker from Westpac Bank talking on the 2019 property outlook.

The Tweed Chamber of Commerce breakfast is open to the public:

When: Tuesday, September11, 7-8.30am

Where: Tweed Heads Bowls Club

Cost: $30