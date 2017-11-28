Tweed business is booming

Construction is the highest registered business (20.3 per cent) on the Tweed.

Construction is the highest registered business (20.3 per cent) on the Tweed. zorandimzr

BUSINESS in the Tweed is doing better than ever, according to the latest 2016 census data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The data, released in October, reveals business in the region has increased by 2 per cent, with 6094 local businesses now registered in the Shire.

Tweed Shire Council's economic development officer Kym Kranen said the boost in registered business shows the current landscape is great for the region.

"Our businesses provide nearly 30,000 jobs and most of those jobs are in health care and social assistance,” Ms Kranen said at the Tweed Heads Chamber of Commerce breakfast earlier this month.

"(But) it's really interesting that our two highest employers, which are health care and social assistance (18.9 per cent) and retail (11.2 per cent), are actually some of our lowest percentage (registered) industries.”

Ms Kranen said the data showed the top five industries for registered businesses in the Tweed were construction (20.3 per cent), rental, hiring and real estate services (10.3 per cent), professionals, scientific and technical services (9.8 per cent) and agriculture and fishing (8.9 per cent).

"If we look at the industries that are actually growing, the construction industry is a high performer and comprises of 20.3 per cent, and that's compared to 15.5 per cent in the whole of NSW,” Ms Kranen said.

"We've got a lot of construction going on here and that's only going to increase with the developments that are coming online, (including) the hospital.”

While it seems to be a great time to get into business, Ms Kranen said some employers are struggling to find skilled workers.

" Our employment rate is sitting at 4.8 per cent,” Ms Kranen said.

"Over the last few weeks, I've been speaking with businesses and they've been complaining that they're unable to get skilled workers and this is why our employment rate is quite low.

"Our neighbours to the north, the Gold Coast, are sitting at 5.2 per cent and Byron Shire is sitting at 5.4 per cent.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said there was plenty of opportunities for employers to have access to skilled workers as TAFE enrolment numbers continues to increase.

"Our TAFE college has had a 40 per cent increase in apprentices,” Mr Provest said.

"I think it's a really positive time. There's confidence in business and we're training a lot of people in a lot of different industries.”

Mr Provest said as the construction begins on new developments, like Kings Forest, Cobaki and the new hospital, Tweed's business boom will continue.

For more information about the Tweed census data, visit www.profile.id.com.au/tweed