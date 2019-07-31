Tweed business reports growth of more than 500 per cent

Aeeris has reported a stellar final quarter of the financial year.

CHINDERAH-based emergency warning service Aeeris has reported a stellar final quarter of the financial year with net cash flow up more than 500 per cent.

The listed Kerry Plowright-led company said yesterday that data sets from its Early Warning Network will be marketed to local governments across Australia ahead of extreme weather during summer.

"Communications will be sent to local governments across Australian featuring EWN weather and lightning data services,” the ASX release reads.

That will be done through its alliance with Sydney-based MapData Services Pty Ltd, which is streaming EWN data to its own weather warning network.

Aeeris saw customer receipts increase 14.9 per cent for the quarter to $554,024 and net cash flow up 568 per cent to $32,996.

The company's share price has appreciated strongly in the past four months.

Yesterday trading saw it gain 1c to rise 7 per cent and close the day at 15¢.

That is three times its share price of 5¢ on March 6.

Aeeris said it attracted new business during the quarter from multiple sectors including mining and metals, logistics and insurance.

The company now receives 95 per cent of its income from subscription fees to its services such as the EWN system.

Aeeris maps live data from multiple sources regarding severe weather, fire, traffic and other hazards, enabling clients to communicate with staff regarding safety issues in real time. Its services also enable customers to monitor, map and track staff, contractors, assets and operations and manage security and facility access.