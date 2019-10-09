Menu
DECREASED COSTS: Snowater director Chad Hardy with Solomon's Flooring Tweed Heads proprietor Michael Lawrence who will save more than $6000 in energy costs. Picture: Supplied
Business

Tweed business saves thousands on power bill

Jodie Callcott
9th Oct 2019 2:00 PM
A NEW energy retailer is offering businesses a free solar power system to help cut their electricity costs and the impact on the environment.

One Tweed Heads business jumped on board and will now save more than $6000 on their annual electricity bill.

Solomon’s Flooring proprietor Michael Lawrence had a Snowater solar system installed and couldn’t be happier.

He said it was time to take control of the business’s energy costs.

“We rent our premises, so we didn’t think we could put up solar, but Snowater made it possible,” Mr Lawrence said.

Snowater director Chad Hardy said they worked with business owners and landlords of commercial properties to deliver a win-win solution to high energy costs.

“We work to identify power consumption needs and offset it with clean energy produced by a solar power system,” Mr Hardy said.

“We finance, install and manage the system over its lifetime.”

He said tenants bought the system’s energy but still stayed connected to their current electricity provider.

“During the day time, they’re building power time,” he said.

“They (tenants) pay their electricity provider what can’t be produced by the system, which is generally at night,” he said.

“Solomon’s energy will now be 93 per cent carbon-neutral.

“It’s also a great outcome for the landlord who are keen to invest in the property and for tenants to decrease power costs.”

Tweed Daily News

