Tweed business uses their loss to help others

AN executive chef has put his skills to use to help feed hundreds of people who are doing it tough on the Tweed.

Twin Towns were left with hundreds of litres of milk and scores of food items after stage one of the nationwide shutdown on Monday.

The club's executive chef Lloyd Cremer got to work creating delicious meals to feed the growing number of unemployed and disadvantaged in the community.

Mr Cremer made enough trays of lasagne, tuna pasta bake and mushroom risotto to feed about 200 people.

He said he would get started on making a mushroom stroganoff, a herb rice pilaf and a mild green Thai curry tomorrow.

Twin Towns CEO Rob Smith said the food would be collected by Vibe Pantry Care run by the Vibe Church in Tweed Heads.

Mr Smith said he was pleased to be able to pass on the leftover food to such a worthwhile cause.

"We have been involved with the Vibe Care Pantry for a number of years," Mr Smith said.

"The Vibe Care Pantry was the first call we made to help distribute the remaining food at the Club.

"We thought providing cooked meals for distribution was a great option and we hope the locals enjoy some chef-prepared meals, straight from our kitchen to theirs."

Vibe Church senior pastor David Nahi said the Vibe Care Pantry provided free and low-cost food to people who were doing it tough.

"We were already flat out helping around 600 families regularly, but that number has quadrupled, just in the past week," Pastor Nahi said.

"It's a blessing for us to give out free bread, fruit and vegetables.

"We also offer other food at a fraction of what it costs in the supermarkets.

"We can do this because of the generosity of the members at Vibe Church, as well as volunteers from the church and community who give up their valuable time to help out. These people are one in a million."