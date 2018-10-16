Menu
Login
WINNERS: Gareth Leslie and Peter Burr, from Potager A Kitchen Garden, celebrate winning the Excellence in Small Business Award at the Northern Rivers Business Awards 2018.
WINNERS: Gareth Leslie and Peter Burr, from Potager A Kitchen Garden, celebrate winning the Excellence in Small Business Award at the Northern Rivers Business Awards 2018. Contributed
News

Tweed business win big at 2018 regional awards

15th Oct 2018 4:00 PM

TWEED businesses have proved they're the best in the region at the 2018 Northern Rivers Business Awards.

Eight Tweed-based businesses took out top awards on Saturday in Byron Bay, including Stone and Wood Brewing which was crowned the 2018 Regional Business of the Year.

Tweed winners include:

  • Outstanding Young Employee - Caitlyn Knight, SAE Group
  • Excellence in Small Business - Potager A Kitchen Garden
  • Excellence in Social Enterprise - Yaru Water and Mount Warning Spring Water
  • Excellence in Sustainability - Stone and Wood Brewing
  • Outstanding Employer of Choice - Stone and Wood Brewing
  • Excellence in Innovation - Sunshine Sugar
  • Excellence in Aged Care and Wellbeing - Varela and Swift Pharmacy
  • Excellence in Professional Services - Southern Cross Credit Union

All of the regional winners will now move onto the 2018 NSW Chamber of Commerce Business Awards finals on November 24 in Sydney.

business excellence awards 2018 tweed business
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Thanks for not using air fresheners

    Thanks for not using air fresheners

    Health Our bodies have in-built detoxification systems to manage small doses of chemicals, but can only handle so much for us

    • 16th Oct 2018 5:30 AM
    Community to have say on future of Jack Evans Boat Harbour

    Community to have say on future of Jack Evans Boat Harbour

    Council News What would you like to see happen at the popular harbour?

    • 16th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Cop's nose broken during violent Murwillumbah arrest

    Cop's nose broken during violent Murwillumbah arrest

    Crime A Bilambil man was arrested by police on Saturday.

    Tweed roads closed due to flooding

    Tweed roads closed due to flooding

    News Motorists are advised not to travel across flood waters.

    Local Partners