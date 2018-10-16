Tweed business win big at 2018 regional awards

WINNERS: Gareth Leslie and Peter Burr, from Potager A Kitchen Garden, celebrate winning the Excellence in Small Business Award at the Northern Rivers Business Awards 2018.

TWEED businesses have proved they're the best in the region at the 2018 Northern Rivers Business Awards.

Eight Tweed-based businesses took out top awards on Saturday in Byron Bay, including Stone and Wood Brewing which was crowned the 2018 Regional Business of the Year.

Tweed winners include:

Outstanding Young Employee - Caitlyn Knight, SAE Group

Excellence in Small Business - Potager A Kitchen Garden

Excellence in Social Enterprise - Yaru Water and Mount Warning Spring Water

Excellence in Sustainability - Stone and Wood Brewing

Outstanding Employer of Choice - Stone and Wood Brewing

Excellence in Innovation - Sunshine Sugar

Excellence in Aged Care and Wellbeing - Varela and Swift Pharmacy

Excellence in Professional Services - Southern Cross Credit Union

All of the regional winners will now move onto the 2018 NSW Chamber of Commerce Business Awards finals on November 24 in Sydney.