Tweed business win big at 2018 regional awards
TWEED businesses have proved they're the best in the region at the 2018 Northern Rivers Business Awards.
Eight Tweed-based businesses took out top awards on Saturday in Byron Bay, including Stone and Wood Brewing which was crowned the 2018 Regional Business of the Year.
Tweed winners include:
- Outstanding Young Employee - Caitlyn Knight, SAE Group
- Excellence in Small Business - Potager A Kitchen Garden
- Excellence in Social Enterprise - Yaru Water and Mount Warning Spring Water
- Excellence in Sustainability - Stone and Wood Brewing
- Outstanding Employer of Choice - Stone and Wood Brewing
- Excellence in Innovation - Sunshine Sugar
- Excellence in Aged Care and Wellbeing - Varela and Swift Pharmacy
- Excellence in Professional Services - Southern Cross Credit Union
All of the regional winners will now move onto the 2018 NSW Chamber of Commerce Business Awards finals on November 24 in Sydney.