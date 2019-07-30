Tweed business women supported under new program

A new program from the NSW Government is supporting women in business.

NATIONAL'S MPs Geoff Provest, Chris Gulaptis and Ben Franklin MLC have announced two local organisations will receive NSW Government funding to make a difference in the lives of women.

Femeconomy has received the funding to deliver a training program for women business leaders, and Northern Rivers Women and Children's Services Incorporated (NORWACS) received funding to run a social enterprise focusing on financial literacy and business skills.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the NSW Government would provide 16 organisations across NSW funding under the Investing in Women program.

"Women and girls in our community should have every opportunity to thrive,” Mr Provest said.

"This funding will support two remarkable projects that empower women to live their lives, their way.”

Femeconomy Director Alanna Bastin-Byrne said she was delighted to receive the funding, which would help female leaders in remote and regionally based businesses.

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said projects funded under the program would empower women to take charge of their economic, social and health outcomes. "The NSW Government is committed to improving the lives of women in NSW. And the Investing in Women projects address many of the challenges still facing women,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"I am proud of our commitment to advance the role, status and contribution of women and girls in our communities and how this program is supporting this.

Mr Ben Franklin said sporting programs, employment, leadership training and financial literacy workshops were are just some of the activities that would be available to women under this year's "Investing in Women program”.

The program offers grants of up to $50,000 per project for organisations that demonstrate practical and direct ways to engage and support women.

Details: www.women.nsw.gov.au/commissioning/investing-in-women-funding-program