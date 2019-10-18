Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Coast businessman killed in motorbike crash

Michael Doyle
18th Oct 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BURLEIGH business owner has passed away in hospital after his motorcycle crashed into a tree in northern NSW this week.

Peter Gardner, the owner of Signarama, allegedly lost control of his motorcycle on Limpinwood Rd, Tyalgum, just after midday on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the NSW Ambulance said at the time Mr Gardner, 69, had suffered serious head injuries and a fracture to his lower leg.

The Gold Coaster, formerly of Adelaide, was flown to the Gold Coast University hospital in a critical condition, but died on Wednesday evening.

NSW Police reported Mr Gardner allegedly lost control of his motorcycle before crashing into the tree.

His Signarama business at Burleigh Waters supplied a wide range of custom-made signs, banners and decals for buildings, vehicles and bus stops. Among its work locally advertising signage for Clearsmiles Orthodontics and the popular Indoor Skydiving centre at Surfers Paradise.

Peter tragically passed away in hospital. Picture: Facebook.
Peter tragically passed away in hospital. Picture: Facebook.

A report on his death is being prepared for the coroner.

Mr Gardner is the second motorcycle rider killed in the Tweed Shire in the space of a week.

A 21-year-old man was killed in South Murwillumbah after colliding with a truck on Wednesday, October 9.

The truck driver was uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing

Following the pair of horror incidents in the state's north, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe of the Tweed-Byron Police Command has publicly urged motorists to take care on the roads.

"In the last week, two motorcyclists have died on Tweed-Byron roads, with another rider remaining in hospital," he said.

"These vehicles are high-powered and can be fatal. Please ride with caution, stick to the speed limit and monitor your conditions."

motorbike crash peter gardner tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Principal admits suing parents who owned properties

    premium_icon Principal admits suing parents who owned properties

    News A Queensland school principal suing parents for more than $1m has admitted she chose “the most likely prospects” whom she could “benefit from financially”.

    Minister fails to answer question on paid parking at hospital

    premium_icon Minister fails to answer question on paid parking at...

    Politics The Health Minister and Tweed MP have both failed to rule out breaking a key...

    Tourism expert says Shire needs eco-friendly development

    premium_icon Tourism expert says Shire needs eco-friendly development

    Business A panel of tourism experts have shared their advice with Tweed business owners...

    Crucial clue that unlocked tavern mystery

    premium_icon Crucial clue that unlocked tavern mystery

    Crime Ex bikie Peter Hasrouny got away with a terrifying robbery for years

    • 18th Oct 2019 7:59 AM