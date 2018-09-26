Tweed businessman wants another shot at running for election

HOPING TO WIN: Matthew Fraser is running for pre-selection for the seat of Richmond.

TWEED businessman Matthew Fraser is again putting his hand up to run for the seat of Richmond, as the National Party searches for potential candidates ahead of the federal election.

Nominations for National Party pre-selection in Richmond are now open, with the selection criteria stating nominees should be "hard-working community leaders”.

Mr Fraser, who owns fast-food outlet Hungry Jacks in Tweed Heads, said he would be nominating again, having run in 2013 and 2016 but ultimately losing to Richmond MP Justine Elliot both times.

"If I'm successful at the pre-selection then I hope we can get there but it's going to be a very tough fight,” Mr Fraser said.

"The biggest issue that people talk to me about is the lack of representation from Labor.

"The other big issue that people are talking about is energy, that's going to be the big election issue and also population and immigration.”

Those interested in nominating can contact 02 9299 5811 or email nominations@nswnationals. org.au.