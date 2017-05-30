Tweed businesswomen celebrate their success

BUSINESSWOMEN have come together to celebrate each other's successes at the latest Wisdom Embracing Youth luncheon in Kingscliff.

The event last Friday drew 80 women from across the Tweed to share lunch with each other at Sea Sea Mediterranean House with the aim of building connections to further strengthen their businesses.

Organiser Sharon Styman said it was important to bring businesswomen of all ages together and highlight their successes.

"There's a generational exchange going on between the old and the young and we like to share those stories from the wise but also hear the youth's stories to see what they're facing and see if we can be of assistance,” Ms Styman said.

Amy Hecksher and Ebony Devine at the Wisdom Embracing Youth business lunch in Kingscliff. Aisling Brennan

"This is for women because we know being a woman in a man's world is not always straight forward.

"It's about the wise helping the youth to bridge their entrepreneurial skills, their businesses, life situations and stories.”

The ladies enjoyed an afternoon of guest speakers, including young indigenous business leader Mahlee Foster from Sugarface Mahlee's Cake Design.

Ms Foster said she was honoured to share her story and grateful for the chance to improve her confidence in her business.

"I was asked if I could be interviewed to tell my perspective as a young indigenous lady in the community and share my experiences,” she said.

Vicki Robinson, Ruth Bolster and Kim Smith enjoyed meeting other businesswomen. Aisling Brennan

"I also got to learn different things from all the older ladies who have their businesses.”

Ms Foster said she enjoyed operating her own business and encouraged other young women to pursue their passion.

"It's very challenging but I get a lot of thrills out of just seeing people happy through the littlest things like eating cupcakes,” Ms Foster said.

"It's definitely worth it.”

The Wisdom Embracing Youth event is held quarterly and this month's fundrasing lunch raised more than $3000 for the Sanctuary Women's and Children's Refuge in Palm Beach, Queensland.