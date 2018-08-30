Tweed butcher shares 40 years of secrets to business success

THERE'S nothing more Australian than throwing a snag on the barbecue or cutting into a mouth-watering steak.

And for Britt's Selected Meat in Tweed Heads South, providing the best quality meat to their customers has been their prime focus for the past 40 years, and owner Len Britt has no plans on stopping.

Celebrating its 40th year of operation in September, Mr Britt said he's proud of the family business, which employs his three sons, two grandsons and more than 40 staff.

"The most important thing, and I think it's very simple, is that we've got very good customer relation skills, we use high quality meat and we have a nice clean premises,” Mr Britt said, having worked as butcher since he was 16-years-old in Melbourne.

"Having the best quality you can provide consistently at the most reasonable price, add that to good, fresh, clean premises and good customer service and I think that's pretty much the ingredients for success in any business.”

Britts Meats at Tweed Heads is turning 40. Scott Powick

While independent butchers are becoming far and few between these days, Mr Britt said the key to his success was providing a point of difference to the supermarkets.

"We're very aware of supermarkets and we've got to do what they don't do and that's why customer service is so important,” he said.

"Supermarkets have an advantage with being a one-stop shop but I think people still like coming into butcher shops. We've got to make sure we look after them.

"We carry meat out to the cars for people. The family business does mean a lot, it does particularly to me with my grandsons here.

"I don't want the best butcher in the world, I want the best person in the world because I can talk to them and teach them. We're pretty much a big happy family.”

General manager Paul Woodford, who has worked at Britt's Selected Meat for 39 years, said it was important the community supported small family businesses into the future.

"We provide personal service,” he said.

The Britt family with their trucks outside the butchers. Scott Powick

"We've had second and third generations of customers. I've had customers here who are three generations come into the shop at once.

"Some even say that their children won't eat sausages from anywhere else but here because they can taste the difference.”

As for the next 40 years, Mr Britt said he was happy to stay behind the counter as long as the customers kept coming through the door.

"We've got a very strong retail outlet and half a dozen trucks on the road that deliver from Coffs Harbour to Noosa,” Mr Britt said.

"We don't change our quality at all, we stick with the best we can buy and sell it at a reasonable price.

"We'll continue the way we're going the best we can.”