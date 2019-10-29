Tweed-Byron police chasing multiple theft cases

Tweed-Byron police are chasing a number of thef cases across the region.

The first of three incidents was a car theft at Mullumbimby.

A silver Honda CRV station wagon, registration CG44WE, was stolen from Main Arm Rd between 6pm on Monday, October 21, to 10am on Tuesday October 22.

At Kingscliff last Wednesday, a blue Hyundai accent, which was in a car park at Belle Boulevard, was broken into and a wallet, clothing and footwear stolen.

A purse was stolen from a Tweed Heads South home, after a break and enter at Currawong Place, Tweed Heads South, between 4pm last ­Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.