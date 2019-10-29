Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed-Byron police are chasing a number of thef cases across the region.
Tweed-Byron police are chasing a number of thef cases across the region.
Crime

Tweed-Byron police chasing multiple theft cases

Michael Doyle
29th Oct 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWEED-Byron police officers are investigating thefts across the district.

The first of three incidents was a car theft at Mullumbimby.

A silver Honda CRV station wagon, registration CG44WE, was stolen from Main Arm Rd between 6pm on Monday, October 21, to 10am on Tuesday October 22.

At Kingscliff last Wednesday, a blue Hyundai accent, which was in a car park at Belle Boulevard, was broken into and a wallet, clothing and footwear stolen.

A purse was stolen from a Tweed Heads South home, after a break and enter at Currawong Place, Tweed Heads South, between 4pm last ­Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

casuarina kingscliff mullumbimby nsw police robbery theft tweed tweed-byron police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Beating loneliness with fantastic art work

    premium_icon Beating loneliness with fantastic art work

    News Aged care group combines with art class for connective exhibition

    • 29th Oct 2019 6:00 AM
    Knox Park car spaces limited during upgrade

    premium_icon Knox Park car spaces limited during upgrade

    Council News A section of the car park at Murwillumbah’s Knox Park will be closed for six weeks...

    WHOSE POT IS IT? Neighbours' dispute over drug bunker

    premium_icon WHOSE POT IS IT? Neighbours' dispute over drug bunker

    Crime Police found marijuana growing underground in shipping containers

    Alleged drink driver backs into cop car

    premium_icon Alleged drink driver backs into cop car

    News Tweed Police will allege officers were on patrol through Tweed Heads when they...