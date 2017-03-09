27°
Tweed celebrates International Women's Day

Aisling Brennan
| 9th Mar 2017 10:34 AM
Bev Hammond, Rosie McDermott, Jill Mason, Dorothy Carmichael, Trudy Sloan and Pat Moore enjoying morning tea.
Bev Hammond, Rosie McDermott, Jill Mason, Dorothy Carmichael, Trudy Sloan and Pat Moore enjoying morning tea. Scott Davis

WOMEN from around the shire gathered to celebrate International Women's Day at the South Tweed Sports Club this week.

While International Women's Day is officially March 8, the Coolangatta Tweed VIEW Club decided to celebrate a day ealier and invited women from all different backgrounds to come together on Tuesday, March 7.

Guests were delighted to spend their day listening to the incredible stories of Sue Spence, a gifted horsewoman using her horse whispering skills to help humans heal, Rivella Lewis, the first female member of Toastmasters International and Maddison Taylor, a Year 12 Student at Kingscliff High School.

Branch event organiser Penny Thorpe said she always enjoyed listening to a younger persons idea of what it is to be a female in today's age.

"I always get a school student to come along and give a young persons idea of International Women's Day,” Ms Thorpe said.

coolangatta tweed view club international women's day 2017 view club

Tweed mother helps others better understand disabilities

Tweed mother helps others better understand disabilities

This new app allows carers to learn more about their patients.



Tweed celebrates International Women's Day

International Women's Day celebrations were held throughout the shire.

