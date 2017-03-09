Tweed celebrates International Women's Day

WOMEN from around the shire gathered to celebrate International Women's Day at the South Tweed Sports Club this week.

While International Women's Day is officially March 8, the Coolangatta Tweed VIEW Club decided to celebrate a day ealier and invited women from all different backgrounds to come together on Tuesday, March 7.

Guests were delighted to spend their day listening to the incredible stories of Sue Spence, a gifted horsewoman using her horse whispering skills to help humans heal, Rivella Lewis, the first female member of Toastmasters International and Maddison Taylor, a Year 12 Student at Kingscliff High School.

Branch event organiser Penny Thorpe said she always enjoyed listening to a younger persons idea of what it is to be a female in today's age.

"I always get a school student to come along and give a young persons idea of International Women's Day,” Ms Thorpe said.