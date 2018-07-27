Menu
Login
FRIENDS: Murray Spence and Dean Matthews from Tweed Heads Coolangatta Taxi Service give loyal customer Russell Noble his 100th birthday card.
FRIENDS: Murray Spence and Dean Matthews from Tweed Heads Coolangatta Taxi Service give loyal customer Russell Noble his 100th birthday card. Aisling Brennan
News

Tweed centenarian celebrates big day with taxi drivers

Aisling Brennan
by
27th Jul 2018 3:22 PM

TWEED Heads Coolangatta Taxi Service drivers made an extra special trip on Tuesday to celebrate the 100th birthday of one of their regular customers.

Tweed Heads resident and centenarian Russell Noble said he was honoured to have the friendship of the local taxi drivers and thanked them for their assistance over the years.

"I use the taxi regularly for my medical appointments,” the retired accountant said. "They do a good job for me.”

Tweed Taxi General Manager Murray Spence said it was important to the drivers to wish Mr Noble a big happy birthday.

"It's not every day you turn 100,” Mr Spence said.

"It's good that we've got some regulars still out there and Russell's caught the cabs for a long time.

"Some of these people live by themselves and taxi drivers are sometimes the only outside source of getting them to their appointments. It's terrible sometimes because we see people who really shouldn't be by themselves.

"The drivers become more than just a cab driver, we have drivers who will take their groceries inside and put them on the table.

"It's a big family during the day. We are a part of the community.”

100th birthday tweed business
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Health controversy

    Health controversy

    News Fears over privacy and data breaches has seen droves of Tweed residents opt out of the Federal Government's controversial My Health Record service.

    Residents fed up over poor coverage

    Residents fed up over poor coverage

    News Mobile phone users urged to share their experiences.

    Veteran takes back control after Black Hawk downed

    Veteran takes back control after Black Hawk downed

    News Terranora veteran to compete at the 2018 Invictus Games.

    Four things to do this weekend

    Four things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend?

    Local Partners