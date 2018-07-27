Tweed centenarian celebrates big day with taxi drivers

TWEED Heads Coolangatta Taxi Service drivers made an extra special trip on Tuesday to celebrate the 100th birthday of one of their regular customers.

Tweed Heads resident and centenarian Russell Noble said he was honoured to have the friendship of the local taxi drivers and thanked them for their assistance over the years.

"I use the taxi regularly for my medical appointments,” the retired accountant said. "They do a good job for me.”

Tweed Taxi General Manager Murray Spence said it was important to the drivers to wish Mr Noble a big happy birthday.

"It's not every day you turn 100,” Mr Spence said.

"It's good that we've got some regulars still out there and Russell's caught the cabs for a long time.

"Some of these people live by themselves and taxi drivers are sometimes the only outside source of getting them to their appointments. It's terrible sometimes because we see people who really shouldn't be by themselves.

"The drivers become more than just a cab driver, we have drivers who will take their groceries inside and put them on the table.

"It's a big family during the day. We are a part of the community.”