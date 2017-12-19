Tweed cinema has a slick new look

Hoyts Tweed City's duty manager Georgie Oram and manager Glenn Brooker try out the new reclining cinema seats.

Hoyts Tweed City's duty manager Georgie Oram and manager Glenn Brooker try out the new reclining cinema seats. Scott Powick

A TRIP to the cinema really is an opportunity to sit back and relax.

And that's been made a little more luxurious at Hoyts Cinema in Tweed City Shopping Centre.

The six-cinema complex is putting the final touches on a total revamp.

When you head up the stairs, you'll spot the difference straight away in the fresh carpet and a new-look snack bar.

But most of the time you'll spend there is in front of the big screen, of course. And that's where you'll notice the improved comfort, courtesy of huge reclining chairs.

Manager Glenn Brooker was thrilled with the new look of the complex and said a huge new screen would soon be in place in Cinema 1.

"The whole cinema was gutted and everything is brand new,” Mr Brooker said.

"All of the furnishings are new, and the sound system.”

The complex remained open throughout the renovation, with just two cinemas operating at times, but Mr Brooker said despite some delays, they'd received positive responses to the change.

"All the feedback has been good. They like the look of the place,” he said.

The larger seating has led to smaller cinema capacities - ranging from 80 to 141 seats - and Mr Brooker said this would allow the complex to have lower vacancy rates during the off-season.

He said it was "magical” for Tweed residents to have such comfort.

"You don't have to drive to Robina to get the same quality and the same products anymore,” he said.

Hoyts Tweed City is located within Tweed City Shopping Centre on Minjungbal Drive, Tweed Heads South

For screening times, visit the website.