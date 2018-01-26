Tweed citizens honoured on Australia Day

PROUD: Australia Day 2018 Tweed Shire Citizen of the Year Kevin Palmer was recognised for his committment to the Tweed community.

AS MANY people headed to the beach to cool off from the heat on Australia Day, some of Tweed's greatest achievers were honoured for their Aussie spirit.

The Australia Day Awards held at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre, recognised Tweed residents who have shown great leadership and passion in what they do for the community, their sport or in their job.

This year's Tweed Australian of the Year was awarded during the ceremony to Murwillumbah resident Kevin Palmer who for more than 30 years has worked tirelessly to support various community charities by selling raffle tickets.

Speaking on behalf of Mr Palmer, Murwillumbah RSL branch spokesman Derek Sims said Mr Palmer was a true Australian, having served in Vietnam, working hard to support his family at their take-away shop on Tweed Valley Way and spending every spare moment raising funds for the community.

"I've heard today about the Aussie spirit and if a bloke ever had it, it's Kevin,” Mr Sims said.

"Kevin is the epitome of the Aussie average bloke, he does everything he can for other people. He's still here battling on.”

Presenting the award, Mayor Katie Milne said Mr Palmer was a strong example of leadership in the Tweed community.

"This man is one of those behind the scenes people who's worked tirelessly for his community for the last 30 years,” Cr Milne said.

"He has been a driving force and chief organiser of these raffles with the entire proceeds going to the various local charities.”

Tweed Shire Australia Day Ambassador and five-time paratriathlete Bill Chaffey, who also won the 2017 Tweed Australian of the Year, said Australia Day was a chance for everyone to reflect on their own lives and assess on how they could help to make the country great.

"Everybody in this country can be successful, you just have to have a go, don't give up and, like my dad said, roll up your sleeves and use a bit of elbow grease,” Mr Chaffey said.

"Be proud of your country and love and support your mates and your family because that is what we should all do as Australians.”

Other award winners include Tumbulgum Residents' Association President Jenny Kidd for her work during the March 2017 floods, Pat Tate for her commitment to the Banora Point community and the organisers of the Cabarita Charity Cup Touch Football.

