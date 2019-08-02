Tweed club given three weeks to pull doomed DA

MAJOR CONCERN: Tweed Shire Council has told the board members of the Tweed Heads Bowls Club their proposal to have 188 fewer parks for patrons would cause problems.

MAJOR CONCERN: Tweed Shire Council has told the board members of the Tweed Heads Bowls Club their proposal to have 188 fewer parks for patrons would cause problems. Scott Powick

THE Tweed Heads Bowls Club has been given just three weeks to pull its development application for the next stage of its redevelopment to address parking issues, or have it voted down by the council.

Tweed councillors voted for an amended motion at Thursday's planning meeting to give the Tweed Heads club the opportunity to revoke its application with the council, and discuss ways to mitigate the amount of lost carparking.

A council report revealed the bowls club was proposing a sub-division of its land to continue with redevelopments of a master plan it has had in place for a number of years.

Council was told the current application was the fourth stage of the club's master plan.

As part of the sub-division, council documents indicate the number of carparks available for patrons at the bowls club would be reduced from 415 to 227 spaces.

This reduction of 188 spaces raised concerns among council staff who recommended councillors reject the application in its current form, as they believed it would create a shortfall in street parking in the heavily populated business district of Tweed Heads.

Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry said patrons having to park on the street would cause major problems around the area, with street parking already in high demand from the neighbouring Tweed Heads Hospital, surrounding apartments and the number of businesses in the region.

Tweed Shire Council general manager Troy Green told councillors there was no room for negotiation with the club over parking issues if the current proposal was successful.

A spokesman for the club told councillors at the community access meeting that the bowls club's assessment indicated there would not be a shortfall of parking for patrons under the current proposal.

The amended motion, proposed by Councillor James Owen, gives the bowls club the opportunity to revoke its development application and negotiate with council before submitting a new proposal.

Councillors Owen and Pryce Allsop spoke warmly about an amended motion, believing a better dialogue between the council and the club's board members over parking issues was the best way to get a good outcome for both parties.

"I just want the bowls club to have an opportunity to reconsider and to potentially come to council and discuss options and solutions," Cr Owen said.

Tweed Heads Bowls Club members will now have until Thursday, August 22, to consider whether they wish to pull the application and discuss alternative solutions over parking concerns.

If the club chooses not to revoke the application, the decision will be left in the hands of council staff to decide whether to approve or reject the proposal.

Council's agenda for Thursday's meeting revealed council staff recommended councillors reject the application in its current form.