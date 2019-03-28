Tweed coach confident in debut side

Tweed Heads Seagulls Canecia CJ Sims will lead from the front in her side's debut game against Easts Tigers.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The wait if over for the Tweed Seagulls Ladies side, as they will step onto the field for the club's inaugural match this evening.

The Seagulls are away from home at Langlands Park to face Easts Tigers in Round 1 of the SEQ Division 1 championship.

There is plenty of hype around the debut side, with players including Canecia CJ Sims (pictured) featuring for the club.

Along with the acquisition of New Zealand international coach, Kelvin Wright, the Tweed side has the potential to turn heads this season.

Wright said his side was in high spirits heading into the clash with Easts Tigers.

"We are missing a few players but other than that we have a side full of young and exciting players who are looking forward to Round 1,” Wright said.

The Seagulls were able to play a handful of trial matches before the start of the season, but were not able to field the same side.

This means the side's combinations may be rusty for the their opening match, with very little time on the field with each other.

But Wright said he is not concerned with that for the opening game, stating his side should be in good enough condition to be able to compete in every play.

"The big one for me is competing all of the time,” he said.

"It is not always going to go your way but I just want them to be confident in what we are doing and compete in every play and if we do that I think we have enough talent in the side to trouble some teams.

"A lot of the girls have played together in touch and tag so they are combining well for this stage of the year.”

Kick off between Easts and Tweed will be at 6.30pm after the Intrust Super Cup game between Easts and PNG Hunters.