Tweed Coast will face Casino this weekend in round nine of the LLT Premiership. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Rugby League

Tweed Coast dominant, set up grand final showdown

Michael Doyle
2nd Sep 2019 11:12 AM
The Tweed Coast Raiders have stormed into the LLT Premiership grand final with a commanding win last weekend.

Heading into the preliminary final against a Casino side who had defeated them a fortnight earlier, the Raiders made no mistakes on their way to a convincing 32-0 win.

The victory sets up a mouth-watering showdown with Marist Brothers in the grand final on Sunday.

Raiders coach Trudi Carter said she was delighted with how her team performed in the preliminary final.

“The played like a team should play — with passion, dedication and pride,” Carter said.

“We went out there and defended strongly which then could lead us into our offence and scoring tries.

“Everyone backed each other up in both defence and offence which gave us the best result.”

Carter said the team was already back to work this week for their final training sessions before the premiership decider on Sunday.

“This week the hard work begins, for us and we will train hard and be ready for next Sunday,” she said.

The Raiders have faced Marist Brothers twice this season

The Rams got the better of Tweed Coast in their round two clash, before the two sides played one of the games of the season in a 6-all draw.

The final will be played at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, with kick-off at 10.45am.

