CHARGING FORWARD: Raiders league-tag player Jess Aitkens taking a run earlier in the LLT Premiership season.
Rugby League

Tweed Coast down on fire power

Michael Doyle
by
12th Jul 2019 11:00 AM

LEAGUE TAG: Tweed Coast will be light on players this week, with just 11 eligible for their game on Sunday against Evans Head.

This means the Raiders will have no reserves as they continue their push for top spot on the ladder.

Evans head have struggled this season with just four wins, but will have an opportunity this week.

Raiders coach Trudi Carter has preached to her side this week the importance of staying focused and disciplined for the full 50 minutes.

"We have a lot of people away this week, we will have 11 but we only just managed to get that,” Carter said.

"I am telling them that this is the time we need to be focused on training and giving 110 percent.”

This weekend is the start of a tough run to the semi finals for the Raiders, with Byron Bay, Ballina and Cudgen to round out the home and away season.

Cater said the next month of football will be a very good test for her side as they pursue the premiership.

"When everyone is back on board next week we will be focusing on our defence.

"We have a hard run to end the season.

"It will be hard but it is good for us to know where we stand against these sides before the semi finals.”

Kick off for the Raiders clash with Evans Head will be 10.45am this Sunday, at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.

league tag llt premiership nrrrl tweed coast raiders
Tweed Daily News

