Tweed Coast Enduro and sport in brief

Time is running out to volunteer for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018

ONE-off volunteering opportunities for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) are drawing to a close.

GC2018 chairman Peter Beattie said this would be the only intake of Games volunteers.

He said while thousands of volunteers had completed their applications, thousands were yet to complete submissions.

Applications close March 20. Visit: gc2018.com/volunteer.

Cudgen Blitz

LJ Hooker League leaders Cudgen are eyeing a 14th win after bowling Lennox Head out for 130 on Saturday.

Led by four wickets from Anthony Kershler, Cudgen tore through Lennox to be 6-149 in reply.

Play resumes Saturday at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head.

Tweed Coast Enduro results

Individual Men:

1. Daniel Lewis 4:25:20; 2. Matt Slee 4:25:48; 3. Nick Hull 4:27:51; 4.Nathan Dortmann 4:28:42; 5. Paul Davies 4:32:52.

Individual Women:

1. Marion Tuin 4:50:34; 2. Stella Foley 5:07:30; 3. Jenny Alcorn 5:10:24; 4. Stephanie Albert 5:16:08, 5. Kim Mckinney 5:18:56.

Teams:

1. 2Dogs 4:30:46; 2. South Bank Speed Demons 4:35:04; 3. Cabarita Beach Cycles 4:40:32; 4. Savage Bliss 4:43:20; 5. 549 South Bank Speed Demons (two) 4:48:54.

Sprint Men:

1. Chris Moor 1:05:07; 2. Aaron Ashdown 1:05:15; 3. John King 1:11:18; 4. Gerrard Gosens 1:12:24; 5. Simon Innes 1:12:42.

Sprint Women:

1. Madi Roberts 1:08:17, 2. Rachel Tooze 1:16:54, 3. Nadja Kundrus-Little 1:17:43, 4. Viv Wright 1:19:38, 5. Sally Smith 1:19:51.