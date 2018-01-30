Tweed Coast jeweller shares her success secrets

Amy has a growing jewelry business which she started in Cabarita and now has a studio in Byron Bay.

CABARITA mother-of-two Amy O'Shea had been searching for years for a way to spark her creativity and passion for jewellery design.

But it wasn't until she moved to the Tweed Coast that Amy took the leap of faith she'd been fearful of taking and started her own jewellery business.

Operating out of her own Byron Bay studio, Amy is proud to bring her designs to a selection of Tweed Coast outlets and online.

We chat to Amy about One Sixteenth Designs:

Why did you move your studio to Byron?

I had been working from home for a couple of years here in Cabarita Beach but was finding the work/life balance really tricky. But since moving my studio to Byron I have found new creative inspiration and reached a greater level of productivity. Working along side other jewellers, graphic designers, visual artists, and musicians definitely helps to get the creative juices flowing.

What inspires each your designs?

I'm an extremely tactile person. I've always been inspired by form, movement and colour. Living by the coast and seeing the sun beaming over the ocean or the midnight sky dotted with stars or more recently on a trip to Sri Lanka where I was overwhelmed by the beauty of the local moonstones and sapphires.

How long would one of your pieces usually take to create?

The pieces can take hours to create; from the early stages of design, to sourcing the right materials, to hand forging basically every element, the arduous cleaning stages and then finally my favourite bit, the polishing.

Each piece of handmade jewellery is like a miniature sculpture. Every element needs to have strength, durability and be aesthetically pleasing at the same time.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

I love being in control of the creative process. I'm inspired daily by the earth and it's inhabitants and that all goes into making this dream of mine a reality.

What are your future plans for the business?

I would love to continue with the organic growth of my business. Each year I feel I'm learning more and more about my customers and also myself as a designer and business owner. I'm also very dedicated to creating a business which is as green as possible.

I've been focussing on using recycled Australian Silver and tend to choose quality materials over fancy packaging.

Each One Sixteenth piece of jewellery is paired with a card made from recycled t-shirt offcuts and placed in a recycled seed bag. All silver and gold offcuts are sent off for refining and then turned back into usable metal.

