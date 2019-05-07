Tweed Coast move into second on the LLT ladder

The Raiders moved to second on the table, holding their opponents to nil in the 12-point win.

LEAGUE-TAG: Tweed Coast have continued their impressive climb up the LLT premiership ladder, defeating Murwillumbah last weekend.

The victory now makes it three on the trot for Trudi Carter's side, with their only loss so far this season coming against top-of-the-table Marist Brothers.

The Raiders' tight defence, which has been a feature of their game for the past two seasons, was again on show against the Mustangs.

Carter said she was very happy her side remained disciplined in defence throughout the contest, not allowing their opponents to cross the chalk.

"We were able to keep them to nil and they couldn't break through us,” Carter said.

"It was our defence which won us that game.”

The Raiders boss said her side needed to start finding more points in their games, if they were to keep challenging for the rest of the season.

Carter said a heavy focus at training would be creating more opportunities with ball in hand to break open opposition lines.

The Raiders have had a tough schedule to start 2019, facing many of the top teams.

Carter said she was pleased with where her side was place after five rounds.

"We've taken all of the top teams in the early games so we are very happy with where we are sitting,” Carter said.

The Raiders' next challenge will be Lower Clarence this Sunday morning.