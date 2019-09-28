Tweed Coast sea slugs set to dance into spotlight

The annual Sea Slug Census is back on the Gold Coast for a fourth year. Photo: Loren Mariani

TRACKING the unusual and mysterious life of sea urchins will be the focus of a Tweed and Gold Coast census of the creatures being organised by the Southern Cross University.

The fourth annual Sea Slug Census will be held over this weekend with volunteers diving in from South Stradbroke Island to Cook Island off Fingal Headland.

Southern Cross University Professor Steve Smith described the volunteers as ‘incredibly valuable citizen scientists’ who photograph as many of the mesmerising marine molluscs as possible, adding to scientific knowledge with the added incentive of winning prizes.

“Sea Slugs – which includes the nudibranchs – are little creatures that dance under water showing off their amazing splashes of colour, which makes them an underwater photographer’s dream,” Professor Smith said.

“Last year our volunteer divers photographed 94 different species and this time we hope to crack 100, with the incentive of prizes for rare and unusual species as well as the most species found.

Changes in the distribution of sea slug species helps us understand how the environmental is changing – so the more eyes in the water the better.”

Professor Smith founded the globally-unique Sea Slug Census in 2013, with Southern Cross University now partnering with groups in eight Australian locations and Indonesia to run events. To sign up for the Gold Coast Sea Slug Census visit scu.edu.au/seaslugcensus