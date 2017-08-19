Tweed Coast Tigers new and old celebrate history

TWEED Coast Tigers' tales from triumphs past will be relived today as part of a former players and sponsors appreciation day at Sea Breeze Sportsfields in Pottsville.

The Tigers host Lismore in their final hit out before the finals in seniors and women's.

Club President Ben Kelly said the day was a chance to acknowledge the people who laid the foundations for AFL on the Tweed and the sponsors who were such an important part of Tigerland.

"It's the friendships that have made this club - good people here for the right reasons,” he said.

"From day one it was about mates being here, not here for a pay cheque, but because they love footy and because they like hanging out with good people.”

From humble beginnings in 2009, the Tweed club has enjoyed tremendous success, winning premierships in 2010, 12, 13 and 15.

Now with an impressive junior base, and a women's team, the club is enjoying significant growth.

Club founder Col Richards is back in Pottsville from regional Victoria for the past players day and joined training this week.

"I was silly enough to have the idea to start with but so many great people came on board from day one,” he said. "I think mateship is the heart of this club and having a really good local feel and we're really seeing that with the females now.”

The Tigress team will head into the finals full of confidence after recently scoring the first win of their debut season.

"It was a really exciting moment and a little bit of relief,” Tigers women's coach Katie Patison said.

"Deep down I knew we were good enough to win games, it was just the girls having the confidence.”

"It's really exciting now going into the finals, we're hungry and ready to give it a crack.”

Sea Breeze Sportsfield Saturday: Women's v Lismore 11.30am; Juniors 1pm; Seniors v Lismore.