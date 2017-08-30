Tweed Coast Tigers shine the light on a bright future

Tweed Coast Tigers junior club treasurer John Nankivell at the announcement of a NSW Government grant to install lights at Barry Sheppard Oval.

THE future of fledging Australian Rules Football club the Tweed Coast Tigers is bright after receiving a grant to light up their Barry Sheppard Oval fortress from season 2018.

The $100,000 grant announced by NSW Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres on Tuesday, will allow the Northern Rivers AFL club to install lights and shift their training and playing base permanently from Pottsville Memorial Oval to the Round Mountain Road home base.

With installation of the new floodlights to commence over summer, Tigers junior club treasurer John Nankivell said the club's six junior sides, and their men's and women's sides could look forward to taking it to the "next level” over pre-season.

"We can't train at night here, so the juniors play here but train at Pottsville, so with the (seniors and women's), we're just so congested on training nights,” Nankivell said.

"So the lights are just going to open it up and we'll be able to take it to the next level.”

Tweed Coast Tigers junior club treasurer John Nankivell said the installation of lights at Barry Sheppard Oval would allow the club to take things to the next level. Scott Davis

Nankivell said the flow-on effect would extend beyond the field, and allow the club to host night functions and festivities, while retaining and attracting junior talent.

"The hard thing is we lose a lot of kids to the Gold Coast league, and clubs like Coolangatta, but if you've got a professional outfit you're going to attract kids,” he said.

"Lots of kids think they want to up the ante and go up there, but we're trying to keep them down here with their mates. There's pathways into the Suns junior development here, so we're trying to keep them and facilities like this will help us to do that.

"We'd love to host games at night, that would get the kids excited, too. So we'll be promoting that for sure.”

While aussie rules is not a traditional sport in rugby league heartland, its participation continues to grow on the Tweed throughout the men's and women's game.

Ayres said encouraging and creating participation through the improvement of facilities was a key factor in the dispersement of grants.

"The three things we talk about in sport are participation, improving infrastructure and creating strong high performance pathways for talented athletes. The bedrock of that is local community sporting clubs and if we can increase lights, and improve grounds, that's going to make that ground more accessible, which means more participation,” he said.

"We're backing it up with our Active Kids Rebate, where we're providing $100 to every school-aged child in NSW as a rebate for participating in organised sport. So if you're a kid playing at Tweed Coast Tigers from next year, you'll be able to get $100 off your rego.”

NSW Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres gets some footy practice in at Barry Sheppard Oval on Tuesday as Member for Tweed Geoff Provest, and Tweed Coast Tigers junior club treasurer John Nankivell watch on. Scott Davis

The Tweed Coast Tigers senior side meets Ballina at Fripp Oval, Ballina at 2pm on Saturday, with the winner to advance to a grand final showdown with Byron Magpies.