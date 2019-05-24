Tweed Coast work on little things in derby

BOUNCE BACK: Tweed Coast Raiders player Dan Willoughby with the ball in his side's loss to Ballina.

BOUNCE BACK: Tweed Coast Raiders player Dan Willoughby with the ball in his side's loss to Ballina. Josie Thacker Photography

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tweed Coast are coming off their worst performance of the season, and will need to rebound quickly if they are to overcome their rivals this weekend.

The Raiders are at home to the Cudgen Hornets in Sunday afternoon's NRRRL clash at Les Burger Field.

Tweed Coast were beaten last weekend by 32-point against Ballina, in a game where their defence was put under immense pressure.

Captain Guy Lanston said his side had learnt a lot from the Ballina defeat, especially focusing on their attitude for the full 80 minutes.

"We were in a good battle with Ballina for the first 20 minutes and then they cut us open and took the wind out of us,” Lanston said.

"We've been over the little things we need to work on and get better at to be a force in this competition.”

The Raiders captain said his side were wary of the Hornets who have found form in the last fortnight.

After a slow start, Cudgen have reeled off back-to-back wins and appear to be full of confidence.

Lanston said his side did not need any extra motivation for their round eight clash.

"We will prepare as normal for the local derby,” he said.

"It doesn't take much to get up for this game.

"Both teams have a good support base so I'm sure the hill will be packed full of supporters.”

Lanston said he was expecting a game which would be close on the scoreboard, believing the derby will go down to the wire.

"I think it will be a close game, not much in it,” he said.

"We are expecting a strong Cudgen outfit for sure.

"They'll be full of confidence after putting some points on Mullumbimby last weekend.”

Kick-off for the round eight clash will be at 2.45pm on Sunday.

The first game of the day will be the LLT Premiership match at 10.45am.