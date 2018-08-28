Tweed collision: 'I just saw the van flying towards me'

Update 12pm

A MAN who pulled two drivers from the wreckage of their vehicles following a collision in South Tweed this morning says he saw the van flip over twice towards him before it landed on its side.

Tradie Bevan Herangi was sitting at traffic lights just before 6am when he heard a loud crash and saw a van flying through the air.

Tradie Bevan Herangi took this photo of the car accident in Tweed Heads South this morning.

"It flipped twice and crashed on the side, then the little red car came behind it and crashed into the traffic lights,” he said.

"I went to the lady in the car and she was okay but a bit shaken up, another guy was on top of the van trying to see if the driver of that was alright.

"I jumped up and the driver was sort of trapped down right in the bottom of the van, he was in shock and didn't really know where he was, we tried to smash the front windscreen to get him out but then we lifted him carefully out through the top.”

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Earlier

EMERGENCY services have responded to a two vehicle collision in Tweed Heads South.

Banora Point firefighters said they received a call about 5.50am after a delivery van and a Hyundai i30 collided on the corner of Minjungbal Drive and Shallow Bay Drive.

Firefighters secured the scene and cleaned up debris until the vehicles were removed by tow trucks.

It is understood the two drivers were the only people involved in the crash and both were being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Firefighters kept one lane of traffic open during the clean up to avoid traffic issues.

Tweed Police, Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads and NSW Ambulance also attended.

There were no serious injuries.