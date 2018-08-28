Menu
Login
Two vehicles collided in Tweed Heads South this morning.
Two vehicles collided in Tweed Heads South this morning.
News

Tweed collision: 'I just saw the van flying towards me'

Rick Koenig
by
28th Aug 2018 8:46 AM

Update 12pm

A MAN who pulled two drivers from the wreckage of their vehicles following a collision in South Tweed this morning says he saw the van flip over twice towards him before it landed on its side.

Tradie Bevan Herangi was sitting at traffic lights just before 6am when he heard a loud crash and saw a van flying through the air.

Tradie Bevan Herangi took this photo of the car accident in Tweed Heads South this morning.
Tradie Bevan Herangi took this photo of the car accident in Tweed Heads South this morning.

"It flipped twice and crashed on the side, then the little red car came behind it and crashed into the traffic lights,” he said.

"I went to the lady in the car and she was okay but a bit shaken up, another guy was on top of the van trying to see if the driver of that was alright.

"I jumped up and the driver was sort of trapped down right in the bottom of the van, he was in shock and didn't really know where he was, we tried to smash the front windscreen to get him out but then we lifted him carefully out through the top.”

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Earlier

EMERGENCY services have responded to a two vehicle collision in Tweed Heads South.

Banora Point firefighters said they received a call about 5.50am after a delivery van and a Hyundai i30 collided on the corner of Minjungbal Drive and Shallow Bay Drive.

Firefighters secured the scene and cleaned up debris until the vehicles were removed by tow trucks.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It is understood the two drivers were the only people involved in the crash and both were being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Firefighters kept one lane of traffic open during the clean up to avoid traffic issues.

Tweed Police, Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads and NSW Ambulance also attended.

There were no serious injuries.

car crash emergency services fire and rescue banora point tweed byron police district tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Cudgen fundraiser's cracking contribution

    Cudgen fundraiser's cracking contribution

    News Community pulls together for drought-affected farmers.

    • 28th Aug 2018 2:09 PM
    Tradies treated to free brekky in Murwillumbah

    Tradies treated to free brekky in Murwillumbah

    Politics Lismore MP to host free tradies breakfast tomorrow.

    • 28th Aug 2018 1:26 PM
    Tweed stars to get taste of Tokyo

    Tweed stars to get taste of Tokyo

    Sport Sisters called up again for national duty

    • 28th Aug 2018 1:17 PM
    Council's next step in raising Clarrie Hall Dam wall

    Council's next step in raising Clarrie Hall Dam wall

    Council News Council's ready for the next step in raising Clarrie Hall Dam wall

    • 28th Aug 2018 12:48 PM

    Local Partners