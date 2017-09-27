23°
Tweed conference to tackle prison gap

Tweed Heads will host a forum on closing the prison gap on Friday, September 29.
THE second national Closing the Prison Gap conference will be held in Tweed Heads this week.

This year's event, held from 9am-4pm this Friday, September 29, will look at preventing young Aboriginal children from coming into contact with the criminal justice system.

Aboriginal children are significantly more likely to be arrested, charged, convicted and incarcerated than non-Aboriginal children in Australia.

At the conference, the impact of intergenerational disadvantage on incarceration rates will be discussed, along with the significance of teaching young Aboriginal children to celebrate their culture and build resilience.

Professor Judy Atkinson, Jyi Lawnton and Mervyn Eades will be speaking at the not-for-profit event.

Email mperkinsnsw@gmail.com to register for the event.

Registration is $165 (credit cards accepted) or unwaged $33.

Morning tea, lunch, and afternoon tea included, free parking.

For more information about the forum, visit Close the Prison Gap on Facebook.

