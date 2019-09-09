Tweed cop out of hospital, three face court today

A TWEED HEADS cop who was hit by a stolen car over the weekend has left hospital.

The Senior Constable suffered cuts, bruises and a dislocated shoulder after being struck in the early hours of Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the NSW Police said the Senior Constable had been released from the Tweed Heads Hospital and is recovering.

Three men all aged in their 20s will face the Tweed heads Local Court today over the incident.