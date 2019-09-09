Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Tweed cop out of hospital, three face court today

Michael Doyle
by
9th Sep 2019 11:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWEED HEADS cop who was hit by a stolen car over the weekend has left hospital. 

POLICE OFFICER INJURED, CHILD INVOLVED IN HIT BY STOLEN BMW

The Senior Constable suffered cuts, bruises and a dislocated shoulder after being struck in the early hours of Sunday. 

A spokeswoman for the NSW Police said the Senior Constable had been released from the Tweed Heads Hospital and is recovering. 

Three men all aged in their 20s will face the Tweed heads Local Court today over the incident. 

More Stories

crime nsw police tweed byron police tweed heads tweed heads hospital tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    The Tweed’s worst weeds will be under attack

    premium_icon The Tweed’s worst weeds will be under attack

    Environment BATTLING the weeds of the Tweed is one of the great struggles for farmers and rural land owners in the shire

    Manhunt after woman shot dead

    premium_icon Manhunt after woman shot dead

    News A woman has been shot dead in a terrifying attack

    Lack of aged care laws ‘ageist and cruel’

    premium_icon Lack of aged care laws ‘ageist and cruel’

    News Inquiry to hear evidence about chaotic closure of nursing home

    ’Absolutely shattered’: Vow to rebuild historic lodge

    premium_icon ’Absolutely shattered’: Vow to rebuild historic lodge

    News Workers admit a historic hinterland lodge tmay be “irreplaceable”