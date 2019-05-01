Tweed cops hunt alleged thieves

Police are looking for these two men.

TWEED Heads police say they are experiencing an increase in thefts from cars due to people leaving their property visible and accessible in their vehicles.

Police are currently investigating a number of offences from the Tweed Heads south area and are seeking the details of the two males shown in the image below.

Police would like to speak with the two males who may be able to assist police with our inquiries.

All information can be provided to Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The case reference number is E71537179.