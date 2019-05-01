Menu
Login
Police are looking for these two men.
Police are looking for these two men.
Crime

Tweed cops hunt alleged thieves

Rick Koenig
by
1st May 2019 4:30 PM

TWEED Heads police say they are experiencing an increase in thefts from cars due to people leaving their property visible and accessible in their vehicles.

Police are currently investigating a number of offences from the Tweed Heads south area and are seeking the details of the two males shown in the image below.

Police are looking for these two men.
Police are looking for these two men. Rick Koenig

Police would like to speak with the two males who may be able to assist police with our inquiries.

All information can be provided to Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The case reference number is E71537179.

crime tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Nationals' Fraser optimistic at pre-poll

    Nationals' Fraser optimistic at pre-poll

    Politics NATIONALS candidate for Richmond Matthew Fraser claims he is still a massive underdog to win the seat, but is gaining confidence at pre-poll

    Labor pledges boost to dental

    Labor pledges boost to dental

    Politics $1,000 worth of free essential dental care promised by Labor

    GIG GUIDE: Where to watch live music this week

    GIG GUIDE: Where to watch live music this week

    Whats On Complete guide to live entertainment in the Tweed

    Byron parent refused bail after allegedly stabbing teacher

    Byron parent refused bail after allegedly stabbing teacher

    Crime The woman was found in her backyard covered in blood.