Tweed cops hunts for school vandals

Police are looking for three youths they believe broken into Tweed River High School.

Police are looking for three youths they believe broken into Tweed River High School. TREVOR VEALE

POLICE are searching for the owners of three mountain bikes believed to be involved in a break and enter at Tweed River High School.

About 2.15am on Saturday, security was patrolling the school when it saw three mountain bicycles parked at the rear of the school grounds.

Police were called and found a garage roller door kicked in and damaged.

The unknown people had accessed the dance studio room and rummaged through plastic containers and smashed the glass doors of a wooden cabinet.

The bicycles were seized and fingerprints and DNA evidence was collected from the scene.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Police believe the bikes were stolen and have urged their owners to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tweed police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.