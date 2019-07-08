Tweed cops nab nearly 10 offenders in crime crackdown

Police charged a number of offenders in the Tweed over the weekend.

TWEED Police were out in force over the weekend as they used gathered intelligence to charge nine people for various offences including drug and weapon possession.

The crackdown came as part of Operation Titan which uses gathered intelligence to disrupt, prevent and respond to crime in the region.

Across Saturday and Sunday, police performed 167 roadside breath tests and charged six people for drink driving, including one high range offender.

Police also made eight bail checks, 25 bus inspections, searched eight vehicles and 15 individuals.

Three people were charged for possessing a knife in a public place, while five were charged for drug possession.

Police said the operation is now taking place regularly in a bid to tackle the Tweed's rising crime rate.

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent David Roptell has previously said the "saturation style” operation is not only about addressing the level of crime, but reassuring residents of their safety.

"The operation is looking at our volume of crime and reassuring the public and community that we're out and about for their safety,” he said.

"It addresses the offences occurring down in Kingscliff with property crime, to alcohol-related crime in Byron Bay, it's using my whole command's capability and saturating the entire region.”

The operation comes as police eagerly wait on an announcement from Tweed MP Geoff Provest regarding more police in the region.

The Tweed again missed out on new cops in the last round of police graduates, but Mr Provest said he was meeting with the Police Minister this week and to "watch this space”.