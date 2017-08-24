22°
News

Tweed council gets water quality under control

Aisling Brennan
| 24th Aug 2017 9:00 AM
Bray Park Water Treatment Facility.
Bray Park Water Treatment Facility. Scott Davis

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE 2.20pm: VOLUNTARY water restrictions are still in place as Tweed Shire Council gets the salty water situation at Bray Park Weir under control.

Council's water and wastewater manager Anthony Burnham has confirmed Tweed's water supply, which was contaminated by salt water during a high tide on Monday night, is now getting back to normal.

"Every hour we can produce 15 megalitres of good water so we will be in a position shortly to recharge the shire's reservoirs without the risk of pushing more salt into the system,” Mr Burnham said.

"We need 20 megalitres a day to meet demand.

"Gold Coast City Council also has very generously allowed us to open the connection between Coolangatta and Tweed Heads and we are receiving 31 litres a second of quality water from them, equating to about 2.7 megalitres a day.

"We should be in a position to close that connection by mid-morning tomorrow.”

Council will continue to release 90 megalitres a day from Clarrie Hall Dam for the next few days to continue to top up the good supplies in the top strata of the weir pool as the dredge works to draw the heavier salty water from depths of about 8.5 metres and discharge it downstream.

"The dissolved solids concentration at the bottom depths has been measured at 3700mg/litre so we are very appreciative of the huge effort of our staff and the assistance of external agencies, contractors and the Gold Coast City Council who have worked to control this situation,” Mr Burnham said.

EARLIER: TWEED Shire Council has been working overnight at Bray Park Treatment Plant to reduce the salt concentration found in the water supply but are warning residents water is still not good enough to drink.

Following onday night's high tide, which saw salt water overflow into the catchment area, council started using a small surface pump to push the 'good' water from Clarrie Hall Dam to flush out the salty water at Bray Park.

But restrictions are still in place as council is yet to have sufficient clean water in a number of reservoirs, which will continue to be recharged today until levels are back to normal.

Council's water and wastewater manager Anthony Burnham said he urged residents to minimise their water usage.

"If we can minimise the amount of water consumed and maintain a higher production level of 'fair' quality water, the situation will gradually improve from here on,” Mr Burnham said.

"But, if the demand for water is not contained, we will have to draw more salty water into the system to guarantee supply.”

Council confirmed the Australian Drinking Guidelines have advised that the current salt levels are safe to drink but residents are encouraged to use bottled water if they don't like the taste.

The water at Uki and Tyalgum is not affected and no restrictions apply in those villages.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bray park weir safe drinking water tweed shire council water

19 injured including pregnant woman after 4WD, bus crash

19 injured including pregnant woman after 4WD, bus crash

A PREGNANT woman was in the Mitsubishi Pajero which spun out of control and hit an oncoming tour bus which then caught fire.

SAE Group marching to right BEAT

WINNING TEAM: SAE's general operations manager Caitlyn Knight and senior energy efficient consultant Nathan Giovanni at the 2017 BEATS Gala.

This Tweed business continues to shine on.

Report into car's condition delays murder case

Michelle Lord.

Engineer's report into car's condition has delays murder case

Duo refused bail over fire attack

IN COURT: Aydin Christopher Brown, as pictured on his Facebook account.

Two men accused of Kunghur fire attack refused bail

Local Partners

Council to continue improving water quality

The water at Uki and Tyalgum is not affected and no restrictions apply in those villages.

The Jet Sprint Racing Championships races into Tweed

READY, SET, GO: The 2017 Jet Sprint Racing Championships are coming to the Tweed.

The need for speed is here at last.

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

THE shock ending to Game of Thrones’ latest episode divided fans, but a theory about the show’s dragons could explain it.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Tweed gig guide: Sun chasers and star duets

Chase the Sun play Currumbin RSL's Soundlounge on Saturday night.

Tweed gigs for August 24-28

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

First Home Buyer Alert!

157 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $390,000 ...

This home is well maintained and on a large level block with driveway access to the rear yard. There is a spacious living, dining and kitchen area with split...

This Home Will Make You Smile

7 Gladioli Avenue, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $920,000 ...

Set within a prestigious and tightly held enclave of Terranora you could be fooled for thinking you have stumbled into your own country haven. The open floor...

Click here to &#39;ADD TO CART&#39;

8/100 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $245,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM Now here is a very tidy unit just waiting for a new owner to move in or invest. Conveniently...

Great Family Home with Space, Views and Dual Living Potential (STCA)

60 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 $530,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 10:00 - 10:30AM This great family home has been designed to capture amazing valley and Broadwater views from all...

ENTIRE BLOCK OF 5 X 2 BEDROOM UNITS IN THE HEART OF RAINBOW BAY

50 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

House 10 5 4 $1,849,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 26 AUGUST 2017 AT 1:00 - 1:30PM Exciting opportunity for you to secure your own piece of Rainbow Bay. Rare offering consisting of 5...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

101 Bains Road, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 5 3 6 $2,500,000

Set in a wonderfully private location, yet just a short drive to a selection of our world class Gold Coast beaches. The superb Currumbin Rockpool's, Currumbin...

Restored Home on Coolangatta Hill with Stunning Ocean and Skyline Views

83 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 2 1 $895,000

Don't miss this opportunity to purchase a prime parcel of land high on Coolangatta hill. A two-bedroom restored cottage is currently nestled on the elevated...

Great Development Block in a Prime Coolangatta Location

134 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 6 2 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM Occupying a sought after beachside location, this property is being offered to the market for...

Refurbished ground floor two bedroom Greenbank apartment

6/9 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 22ND 11:00 - 11:30AM Recently revamped with fresh flooring, a new kitchen keeping the retro feel Enjoy the spacious...

Under Contract!

16 Chestnut Street, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 3 Auction

Not just a house it's a whole new lifestyle! Here you and your family can swim, fish, sail, paddle board or kayak all day...every day! This beautiful home is...

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause