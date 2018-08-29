Tweed Council secures $100,000 to avoid water contamination

$100,000 has been secured from the State Government to prevent water supply contamination.

TWEED Shire Council has secured $100,000 from the State Government to prevent water supply contamination.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the funding came from the $1 billion Safe and Secure Water Program and would go towards a study to prevent salt water contamination of Tweed's water supply.

Mr George said the study would prevent events like last year's salt water contamination of the Bray Park Weir.

Following a King tide, Tweed Shire Council had to impose immediate water restrictions as a precautionary measure and the North Coast Public Health unit was brought in to oversee the situation.

"Everyone in NSW deserves access to reliable and high-quality water and that's why I am delighted to announce this new funding for a study that will ensure clean, fresh and pure water for the communities of the district,” Mr George said.

Lismore MP Thomas George discusses $100,000 in water funding.

"This funding from the Government's $1 billion Safe & Secure Water Program shows we are getting on with the job of ensuring good quality water in and around the Tweed.”

Tweed Shire Council General Manager Troy Green welcomed the State Government's contribution to the project.

"Council will utilise funds to ensure that a variety of solutions are considered and scoped to address salt water ingress into the weir,” he said.

This funding is important to ensure a secure potable water supply and continuity of services for business.”

NSW Regional Water minister Niall Blair said the program prioritised key water infrastructure projects across the state.

"Whether it's a new water treatment plant or a water quality study our Safe & Secure Water Program is making a real difference to local communities throughout NSW,” he said.

The Safe and Secure Water Program is a $1 billion regional infrastructure co-funding program established in 2017 under the NSW Government's Restart NSW Fund.