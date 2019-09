TWEED'S deputy mayor has retained her role after being re-elected to the position this evening.

Councillor Chris Cherry defeated Cr Pryce Allsop 4-3 in the vote.

Cr Reece Byrnes did not nominate himself for the role, despite announcing his intention to run a fortnight ago.

Cr Cherry, along with Byrnes, Katie Milne and Ron Cooper all voted for the incumbent, while Warren Polglase and James Owen sides with the alternative option.