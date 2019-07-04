Tweed Council's new dog ban at popular spots

WOOF WOOF: Rocky and Gucci having fun off the leash in the Tweed last year.

WOOF WOOF: Rocky and Gucci having fun off the leash in the Tweed last year. Scott Davis

DOG OWNERS have two fewer places to take their four-legged friends in Tweed after council unanimously passed a recommendation to shut off two recreational spots.

Council passed the resolution with the ban meaning dogs will not be allowed at the park adjacent to foreshore of Mooball Creek to Low Water Mark and the mouth of Cudgera Creek and the Tweed Coast Rd bridge, Cudgera Creek Park and the camp ground at Hastings Point Headland.

The bans will come into effect once signage has been put up in these areas at the end of the month.

This area of Hastings Point will no longer allow dogs. Supplied

The recommendation comes after a report by the Wildsearch Environmental Services and Birdlife Australia, which concluded dogs be prohibited from the mouth of these estuaries as a matter of priority.

The report, which was handed to council, stated "as a priority dogs be prohibited at or near the mouths of estuaries as these are critically important foraging and nesting areas that are already under significant pressure from recreational activities”.

This area of Mooball Creek will no longer allow dogs. Supplied

The recommendation made to council highlighted the success of other dog-bans, which assisted the breeding success of the Beach Stone-curlew and two pairs of Pied Oystercatchers.