Tweed country muso showcases new tunes

ON STAGE: Casey Barnes will perform at Currumbin Soundlounge on Saturday night.

THERE'S no doubt 2018 is already tipped to be a killer year for Casey Barnes.

The Casuarina-based country singer-songwriter will take to the stage at Currumbin's Soundlounge on Saturday night as he prepares for the upcoming launch of his new album, The Good Life.

The album is an ode to enjoying the things we love, and so is its lead single Ain't Coming Home, which was released today, Barnes said.

Barnes' single The Way We Ride has already enjoyed a warm welcome on the charts, having debuted at #7 on the iTunes country charts, reaching #1 on country radio charts across Australia and spending four weeks on the Country Tracks Top 40 charts.

The Golden Guitar finalist said Ain't Coming Home, which had its radio debut on Hot Tomato on Wednesday night, would be something of a weekend anthem.

"It's an exciting track,” Barnes said.

"A lot of people can relate to working a nine to five job they may not love and all they're thinking about through the week is Friday.

"Whether that's going with their mates and hitting the road... or going camping (the song) is all about going out and enjoying what you love.”

Lyrics from this song, "we've got to get more of the good life”, inspired the album's title.

Barnes said this album had the greatest continuity in terms of the people involved of any of his releases to date.

He recorded The Good Life in Melbourne and worked with songwriters Michael Paynter and Michael DeLorenzis from MSquared Productions, which has brought a "modern, fresh twist” to the album.

"I'm excited because it's the first album I've recorded where I've teamed up with the same writers and the same producers for the whole album,” he said.

"We just seem to have a really good chemistry.

"Something magic always seems to happen when we get together.”

The album is officially out on March 9, but Barnes will launch it at Currumbin Soundlounge on Saturday night.

He encouraged his local fans to head along to support him and pick up a copy of the album - included in the $18 entry - for a steal.

Golden Guitar winner Brad Butcher, from Mackay, will also perform on the night.

Barnes, who will play his first ever CMC Rocks festival in Ipswich next month, has a huge year ahead of him including "by far the biggest touring schedule” he's ever had.

