Tweed couple still in love after 60 years

CELEBRATION: Keith and Shirley Endres are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

CELEBRATION: Keith and Shirley Endres are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Contributed

FOR 60 years Keith and Shirley Endres (nee Estreich) have been side by side in wedded bliss.

The Tweed couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Keith and Shirley's daughter, Cathy Wilson, said her parents had spent a wonderful life together raising four children and welcoming five grandchild- ren and two great-grandchildren into their family.

THEN: Keith and Shirley Endres on their wedding day in 1958. Contributed

"They met and fell in love when Keith spotted a lovely blonde lady working at a cafe in Mullumbimby,” Ms Wilson said.

"Keith lived and worked in the Casino/Kyogle area running his own dairy farm and doing carpentry.

"From 1957 he worked at Norco at Byron Bay until its closure in 1975. Shirley lived and worked in the Lismore- Mullumbimby area.

"While raising the family, Shirley worked at their own small mixed business in Mullumbimby and then the local department store.”

After the family relocated to Tweed Heads South in 1975, Keith worked at Markwell fisheries while Shirley worked part-time.

The couple have also volunteered for various charities, including St Vincent de Paul's, where Shirley has volunteered for 30 years. Ms Wilson said her parents are still invested in their community and continued to read every edition of the Daily News.

"If they can't get to the shops on Saturday, one of their daughters gets the paper to pop in their letterbox,” she said.