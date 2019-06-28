Menu
Police are appealing for assistance after a number of incidents.
Police are appealing for assistance after a number of incidents.
Crime

TWEED CRIME: Can you help?

Rick Koenig
by
28th Jun 2019 12:52 PM
A MAN who allegedly stole a scanning device from Hoyts Cinema is just one of several people Tweed police are searching for.

Police said they were investigating the theft of the electronic device, which is used to scan online bookings at Hoyts in Tweed Heads, after it was stolen on May 25.

They said the man pictured below may be able to assist with their investigation.

"If any person knows this male or his whereabouts, police would like to speak to him,” a spokesperson said.

Tweed police would like to speak with this man over a stolen scanning device from Hoyts Cinemas.
Meanwhile, police are also looing for the owner of a unique paddle after they arrested a man who allegedly had stolen goods at Brunswick Heads.

Police said the paddle had "specific markings that would make it highly identifiable to the owner”.

The paddle is pictured below.

Tweed police are looking for the owner of this unique padel.
Police are also searching for a man who has an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

They said Vaughn Cumming is wanted by police and is known to frequent the Murwillumbah area.

"If any member of the community is aware of his location please contact Tweed Heads police urgently on 07 55069449 or information can be provided confidentially to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000,” a spokesperson said.

Police are searching for Vaughn Cumming, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Police are searching for Vaughn Cumming, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
