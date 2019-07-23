Tweed crime wrap: Murwillumbah teen charged with arson

A Murwillumbah teen has been charged with arson, while an elderly woman who was double the limit when she crashed into two cars has had her licence suspended.

A Murwillumbah teen has been charged with arson, while an elderly woman who was double the limit when she crashed into two cars has had her licence suspended. TREVOR VEALE

AN 18-year-old Murwillumbah woman has been charged with arson after she allegedly set two Tweed Shire Council wheelie bins on fire.

About 8.05pm on Thursday, police were called to Minjungbal Drive in Tweed Heads South where they spoke to the woman.

Investigations revealed she had allegedly used matches stolen from a nearby supermarket to set the wheelie bins alight, along with burning some grass on the street.

She was arrested and charged with three counts of malicious damage by fire, and one count of shoplifting.

The woman was refused bail to appear in the Lismore Local Court yesterday.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman who was double the alcohol limit when she allegedly crashed her vehicle into two parked cars has had her licence suspended.

About 12am on Wednesday, the 61-year-old was driving along Darlington Drive in Banora Point when she attempted a right-hand turn and collided with the cars.

Police attended and breath tested the woman before she was arrested and taken to the Tweed Heads Police station, where she returned a reading of 0.126.

The woman was charged with mid-range drink driving and had her licence suspended.

She was bailed to appear before the Tweed Heads Local Court on August 26.