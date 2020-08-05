Tweed Daily News‘ digital edition flip-book is here

The Tweed Daily News has launched a new digital flip-book for those who miss the old paper format.

A NEW and exciting addition has arrived on our homepage.

Today the Tweed Daily News launched our new version of the digital newspaper to keep readers informed with our biggest stories all-in-one convenient flip-book.

The user-friendly 16-page digital edition will be a welcome relief for many who enjoy the newspaper flick-through experience.

It means you can guarantee you won't miss any of the latest local news and sport as stories filter down the website.

Every Wednesday and Saturday, you'll find local news, sport, puzzles, shares information, national and world news.

A fraction of each article is shown in the online edition and then you tap to read more.

You can also navigate through every story one by one.

Not only can you flick through, zoom and print pages, but you can also make use of the search function to find exactly what you're needing.

Our dedicated subscribers, many who previously read the digital version of the newspaper, have been holding out for almost a month without it but now you'll also find it each day by next to the 'crime and courts' sub head by scrolling down our home page.

Remember, this website will remain the latest and most up to date source of local news.

Here you can find local news, business stories, opinion pieces, as well as national news.

If you click on the local section headings you will find even more local news.

We have pages and pages of it.

<<CHECK IT OUT HERE>>