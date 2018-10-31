Tweed Daily News lives on in history
IN SEPTEMBER 1919, an early Tweed settler, R. F. Knight of North Arm, sent into the Tweed Daily News office a copy of the first Advocate dated Wednesday, October 31, 1888, and it caused a great deal of excitement in the office with the following being written:
"The owner is fortunate in having such an interesting and valuable old relic as this in his possession - they are probably very rare on the Tweed today.
"The paper was published by Mr W. R. Baker, father of Mr W. Baker the present editor of the Tweed Daily, and now of Mullumbimby.
"Thirty-one years ago is a long time when considered in relation to the march of progress in the newspaper world, but the standard set up in the first issue of the first Tweed newspaper is really remarkable and surpasses many country newspapers published today.”
- Tweed Daily News is celebrating its 130-year anniversary in 2018 and is publishing a commemorative edition on Saturday, November 3. Make sure you pick up your copy at a local newsagency.
- Tweed historian Di Millar contributed significantly to the Tweed Daily News' 125-year commemorative publication in 2013, from which this information has been extracted.