Tweed Daily News lives on in history

PRINTING: Newspapers have come a long way since the Tweed Daily News started 130 years ago. Above: The Tweed Daily News building in 1921. Contributed

IN SEPTEMBER 1919, an early Tweed settler, R. F. Knight of North Arm, sent into the Tweed Daily News office a copy of the first Advocate dated Wednesday, October 31, 1888, and it caused a great deal of excitement in the office with the following being written:

"The owner is fortunate in having such an interesting and valuable old relic as this in his possession - they are probably very rare on the Tweed today.

"The paper was published by Mr W. R. Baker, father of Mr W. Baker the present editor of the Tweed Daily, and now of Mullumbimby.

"Thirty-one years ago is a long time when considered in relation to the march of progress in the newspaper world, but the standard set up in the first issue of the first Tweed newspaper is really remarkable and surpasses many country newspapers published today.”