TWEED DECIDES: Meet the hairdresser who's a cut above

Alicia Tease from Tease Hair and Beauty has won our poll for best hairdresser on the Tweed. Scott Powick

TWEED residents spoke loud and clear when we asked who they thought the best hairdresser in the shire was.

Tease Hair and Beauty in Tweed Heads took out the Tweed Daily News reader-poll for best hairdresser, and plenty of comments flooded our Facebook page paying tribute to the business's popular owner, Alicia Tease.

Mrs Tease said she was thrilled when she found out her team had been named the best in the shire, and was overwhelmed by the support they received.

"We felt so very grateful for all our clients - we have so many amazing women who come and support us," she said.

"I am always telling my girls that we treat our clients like we would treat our best friends.

"You do everything from a place of love."

The business owner said she loved living and working in the Tweed, and her passion for the region had been instilled in her by her grandfather.

Mrs Tease said her team stuck to very simple principles in their workplace, which helped them build a strong reputation in the region.

"We want to make everyone look and feel as beautiful as we can," she said.

"That is what I think of every time a walk into the salon, it's the whole reason I do this."

But it's not just about physical appearance according to Mrs Tease.

She said making her customers feel special was just as important as how they looked in the mirror.

"It is really important to me for everyone to have positive mental health, so when they come in here, it is like a little sanctuary," she said.

"I think of it as a safe space for our women to come in, talk about anything and make them feel beautiful."