Tweed descendants called to connect with WW1 letters

A UK family with long-saved letters from the past are appealing for relatives of Leslie Cave, believed to hail from Murwillumbah, to come forward.

Audrey Tildesley, of Staffordshire, north of Birmingham in England, said their family had received 11 letters from her great uncle, William Henry Cave (known as Harry), who was based in France during the First World War between 1916 and 1918.

They also received one from Leslie Cave to Ms Tildesley's father in 1977.

"Harry was Leslie Cave's father,” Ms Tildesley said.

"After Harry was killed in France, Leslie's mother Maud (my great aunt) remarried and Leslie was sent to Australia.”

Harry died on June 6, 1918, at the age of 28. Now, Ms Tildesley's family is looking to reconnect with his extended family which was at the time based in Murwillumbah.

"I only became aware of these letters after my father died in 1981 but it's only since I retired, a few years ago, that I have had a chance to read them in detail,” she said.

"The last contact my family had with the Cave family was in 1977, when my father sent Leslie Cave a telegram to let him know his mother had died.

"Leslie wrote to my father thanking him for all his help.

"At the time the Cave family were living at 33 Pacific Highway, Murwillumbah.”

The letters are now fading and becoming increasingly fragile and Ms Tildesley said it would mean a lot to them to connect with the Caves.

"The letters make many sentimental references to Leslie who was only four years old when his father went to war,” she said.

"It is highly unlikely that Leslie is still around but in his 1977 letter he says he had five children and 19 young Caves roaming round Australia.

"I hope some of them are still around and feel it is only right and important that these letters are returned to Leslie's family.”

If you can help, email us at letters@tweeddailynews.com.au