Tweed designer creates flattering clothing

FASHION FORWARD: Kym Lamberger runs a fashion company in the Tweed for women of all shapes and sizes.

FINDING the perfect jumpsuit can be a challenge for any fashionable woman.

But for Kym Lamberger, the desire to find something that flattered her body shape while also looking good led her down a path to design her own clothes.

We chat with Kym about Bluebird Designs.

What inspired you to open your own business?

Bluebird was built on my love for jumpsuits, passion for Bali and success in sales and marketing.

I remember making a lot of money for a small company and thinking why aren't I doing this for myself?

So once I found out I was pregnant I couldn't think of a better time to start my own business, so I could be home with my baby.

I started by selling one range from Bali and also a natural range made here at Banora Point, done the old fashioned way with each style drawn up and patterns made.

I really wanted them to fit women well. I don't know how many jumpsuits I have tried on with a horrible fit. I love dealing directly with clients and it amazes me how many repeats orders we get.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

I love designing the ranges, I work on them for almost a year and experience mixed emotions about the styles as they develop. But when you finish and get the prints and cut right, the photo shoots are always fun and the range comes to life. I always have a picture in my head but the styles surpass how I imagined and really come to life at the start of a new season launch. That is the most rewarding part of the business, and of course the freedom so I can surf and travel when I want.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

I honestly don't have one, maybe it's a little more costly than overseas but the quality and service I get here in Tweed makes it enjoyable and productive.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

By far it is having my machinist here, I can alter, deliver and change anything in record time, plus the communication and quality is fantastic.

What are your future plans for the business?

I want to keep growing, learning and developing with the business. I am interested in designing a local maternity range in the natural modal fabric. I'm looking forward to expanding but keeping true to my original design goals of making clothes that are stylish, practical, comfortable and affordable.